Nurses and Midwives support efforts to bring in effect euthanasia legislation

Almost half of the members of Cyprus’ Association of Nurses and Midwives believe support should be given to efforts to bring in effect legislation on euthanasia, healthcare-assisted suicide and healthcare-assisted death.

Specifically, the majority (47%) of members are in favour, according to head of Cyprus national bioethics committee Constantinos Fellas who recently presented the results of a survey on this controversial issue.

The survey was carried out between February and March this year and the University of Nicosia also cooperated, Philenews reported on Monday.

Fellas said 520 members of the Association (75% women, 25% men) from all over Cyprus, aged between 18 and 65 had taken part.

He also said that 37% of participants disagreed or rather disagreed with the view that euthanasia is never morally justified, while 25% opted not to take a position on this.

At the same time, 30% of participants supported a possible amendment in the law that would allow doctors to prescribe drugs to patients who meet the physical, mental and legal conditions to self-administer and end their lives.