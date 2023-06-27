No criminal responsibilities in Thanasis Nicolaou case, AG says

The Law Office of the Republic has done everything within its power to investigate the case and identify those involved in the death of National Guard soldier Thanasis Nicolaou, Attorney General Yiorgos Savvides said on Tuesday.

The Law Office, he continued, appointed the criminal investigators requested by the family, granted the necessary extensions, and when the investigators reported that they had done everything possible and further inquiries were the responsibility of the police, he personally ordered the investigation, Savvides stressed.

However, the final report did not uncover evidence linking any persons to Nicolaou’s death, he added.

“We have been in continuous contact with the family’s lawyer, and after expressing our position, I understand that they intend to pursue private criminal proceedings,” he noted.

Nicolaou’s family had filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Cyprus for damages in connection with an alleged incomplete investigation and human rights violations at the Nicosia District Court.

Thanasis’ body was found under a bridge in Alassa and his death was deemed by the army and police as a suicide.

But after his remains were exhumed two years ago over suspicions of foul play, further autopsies showed he had been beaten and strangled.

One of the investigators charged with carrying out the third inquiry into his death said last year that criminal acts had been committed.

