New positive developments into 2005 case of murdered soldier Thanasis

In a new development, the Attorney General’s Office has decided to hand over to the family of murdered soldier Thanasis Nicolaou the police investigations file that it had previously refused to do so.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the positive response follows the appointment of the family’s new lawyer who wants to study the possibility of proceeding with a private criminal prosecution.

Newly-hired lawyer Christos Triantafyllides sent a letter to the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General requesting all the testimonial material collected by the police during their latest investigations into the 2005 case.

He wants to study the material along with the findings and conclusions of the two criminal investigators Savvas Matsas and Antonis Alexopoulos.

Insiders said the file with the statements will soon be given to the family or their lawyer. Thanasis’ mother Andriana who has been fighting for years for the truth to prevail returns from Australia on Thursday and that is when the handover is expected to take place.

The family has a pending lawsuit against the Republic of Cyprus for damages in connection with an alleged incomplete investigation and human rights violations at the Nicosia District Court.

Thanasis’ body was found under a bridge in Alassa and his death was deemed by the army and police as a suicide.

But after his remains were exhumed two years ago over suspicions of foul play, further autopsies showed he had been beaten and strangled.

One of the investigators charged with carrying out the third inquiry into his death said last year that criminal acts had been committed.