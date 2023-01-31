Nicosia welcomes UNFICYP’s mandate renewal, references to Famagusta issue

Nicosia has welcomed the UN’s decision to renew the mandate of their peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year and for the resolution’s references to the issue of the Famagusta fenced-off area.

To begin with, the Foreign Ministry said the resolution which was approved on Monday reaffirms the agreed basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem – a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality.

And, on Famagusta, the Security Council called on Turkey to withdraw its illegal actions and expressed disappointment at Ankara’s failure to comply with previous calls.

Turkey invaded Cyprus back in 1974 and still occupies the northern part of the EU-member island. Ankara has recently made moves to also settle Varosha, the fenced-off area in Famagusta in full violation of UN resolutions and international law.

Moreover, the Security Council has decided to continue to be updated semi-annually on both the Good Offices and the Peace Force through the UN Secretary General’s Reports.

But the UNFICYP mandate will now be extended for a year, that is, until January 31, 2024.

The resolution also reiterated the Security Council’s strong support for the UN Secretary-General’s efforts to resume negotiations.

And it has includes references to the need to reach agreement on the appointment of a United Nations special envoy with a mandate to assist the effort to resume negotiations.