NGO offering free employability, Greek-language skills for disadvantaged groups

The non-governmental organisation Generation for Change CY announced on Monday the launch of its Employability Hub programme.

According to an announcement on the organisation’s Facebook page, the programme is designed to enhance the employability and social inclusion of disadvantaged groups, help them develop job-related digital literacy and Greek-language skills, and increase participants’ knowledge of the Cypriot labour market and labour rights.

The participants will have the opportunity to engage in (1) ICT skills course, (2) Basic Greek language course, (3) Labour Rights seminar, (4) Job Interview Preparation workshop, (5) CV Creation sessions, and (6) Job Search sessions.

The activities are free of charge, and registration is required.

To register, fill out the form for the activity that you are interested in:

1) ICT skills course: https://forms.gle/SkFnsUtP3FLniynd8

2) Basic Greek Language course: https://forms.gle/4ZjoeMJJouZB7QiM6

3) Labour Rights seminars: https://forms.gle/ohV3EaDHfus3bsaK9

4) Job: Social Skills and Interview Preparation workshop: https://forms.gle/rt2qr3HkpAWqapy29

5) CV Creation sessions: https://forms.gle/mnaxCXLCBBBkzzqWA

6) Job Search sessions: https://forms.gle/K3DEk59TDyjCMyCn9

All workshops will take place at Generation for Change CY’s office in Nicosia, 28 Archiepiskopou Makariou III, 1065.

Unemployed persons, women, non-binary persons, newly arrived migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, and low-skilled workers are encouraged to register.

Find more information about the programme here: https://www.generationforchangecy.org/…/employability-hub

The programme is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus (under the Strengthening ties between the U.S. and Cyprus programme) and the United Nations Human Rights Office.