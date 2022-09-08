NewsLocalNew accident involving delivery driver

New accident involving delivery driver

A delivery man, aged 23, was injured while driving in an accident in Emba, Paphos.

According to police, the accident took place on Wednesday evening, when a car driven by a 25-year-old woman, under conditions that are being investigated, intercepted the course of the delivery man, who was on a motorcycle.

The man was injured and taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

Given the new accident, people in the area have raised their concerns about several accidents due to the poor lighting of the road uniting Emba with Paphos municipality.

