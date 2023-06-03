National Security Council a necessity, Spokesman says

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the establishment of a National Security Council (NSC) in Cyprus, was a necessity, citing its potential to serve the national and public interest.

During a press briefing, Letymbiotis highlighted that a significant number of EU member states, as well as the permanent members of the UN Security Council and countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, already possess an NSC, albeit with varying areas of responsibility.

The NSC, as outlined in a statement from the Presidency, aims to generate ideas and recommendations on matters of national security, which will be presented to the President of the Republic and subsequently to the Council of Ministers. Its primary objective is to safeguard the security of the Republic of Cyprus and its citizens.

Letymbiotis emphasized the importance of having a dedicated body that systematically examines and analyzes multifaceted security issues, providing the Head of State with well-documented opinions and suggestions. This, he stated, will prove invaluable in shaping relevant national strategies. He also noted that the National Council, the highest advisory body on the Cyprus problem, will have the option to receive recommendations from the NSC, should it choose to do so.

Addressing concerns raised by political parties, Letymbiotis assured that the government had taken their opinions and suggestions into account during the drafting of the NSC’s mandate, stressing the collaborative approach adopted in its development.