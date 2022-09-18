National Guard takes part at military exercise with Jordanian and US forces (VIDEO & photos)

Cyprus’ National Guard participated in an international military exercise, dubbed “EAGER LION – 2022”, organized between September 3 and 16 by the armed forces of Jordan and the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to the Defense Ministry, in addition to the organizing countries and the Republic of Cyprus, the following countries also participated with personnel and means: Greece, Austria, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, UK, UAE, Japan, Iraq, Italy, Canada, Norway, Oman, and others.

As reported, the target of the exercise which took place at the Special Operations’ Center KING ABDULLAH II in Jordan, was the realistic training in an environment of multiple threats.

At the same time with the EAGER LION -2022 exercise, the National Guard and the Special Forces of Jordan co-organized a corresponding bilateral exercise of a smaller scale in Cyprus, called SCORPIOS – 2022.



