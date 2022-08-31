NewsLocalNames of extreme weather phenomena until September

Names of extreme weather phenomena until September

Extreme weather naming process, which will affect the Eastern Mediterranean, for the period October 2022- September 2023, will be launched on October 1, 2022, by Cyprus, Greece and Israel, within the framework of the Tripartite Their cooperation.

A statement from the Meteorological Service stated that the process is being launched through the Meteorological Services of the three countries and in the context of the resolutions of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European body coordinating technical issues of the network of National Meteorological Services.

As mentioned, the list of names selected and to be used in alphabetical order was compiled jointly between the services reflecting the language idiom of the three countries. The names for the period are: Ariel, Barbara, Cleon, Daniel, Elias, Fedra, Guy, Helena, Ionas, Jasmin, Kyros, Lahesis, Moses, Naias, Orpheas, Pnina, Rigena, Shmuel, Talia, Uranos, Vered, Xanthia, Yonatan, Zoe.

