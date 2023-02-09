Murdered soldier’s family will pursue criminal prosecutions against suspected culprits

The latest police team tasked with investigating the murder of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou back in 2005 has not managed to gather substantial incriminating evidence against possible culprits.

But Thanasis’ family and their lawyers on Wednesday said they will pursue criminal prosecution and lawsuits against individuals for whom there is enough evidence of their involvement in the criminal act.

That is, individuals who have been interrogated by the last three investigators appointed by the family and their lawyers with the approval of the Attorney General as well.

Conclusions of the latest report also handed to the Attorney General pointed the finger at a forensic pathologist and three former Limassol police officers over the bangled – at the time – investigation.

Nicolaou was found dead under a bridge in Alassa, Limassol, about 12 kilometres from his home and barracks. He was meant to report back to his unit after an overnight leave.

His death had been ruled as a suicide by authorities, a finding fiercely disputed by his family who have been fighting ever since to find out the truth.

They family strongly believes his death was linked to the severe bullying he was experiencing in the army.