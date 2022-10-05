Hiking, cycling, kayaking events aim to promote sports tourism in Tylliria

NewsLocalHiking, cycling, kayaking events aim to promote sports tourism in Tylliria

The Nicosia Tourism Board (NTB) presented the events “Tylliria Cycling Tour 2022” and “NtrailsTylliria,” aiming to promote sports tourism in Tylliria.

The events that will take place on October 22 and 23, 2022, are organised by NTB with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the communities of Kato Pyrgos, Pano Pyrgos, Pigaenia, Mosfili and Pachyammos.

The “Tylliria Cycling Tour 2022” event will include kayaking on Omega beach, hiking on the “Agia Tylliria” Nature Trail and in the Pachyammos area, as well as cycling races of 22, 49 and 93 kilometres, which will be held as part of the Cup of the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

The event is under the auspices of the Office of the Commissioner for Development of Mountain Communities and the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

The “NtrailsTylliria” event, which is co-organised with the “RuNicosia” Organisation, will include routes of 14 and 31 kilometres, which will take place in the area of ​​Tylliria on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The public can register for the events online using the below links:

Cycling

Trail Running

Kayaking

Hiking

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
