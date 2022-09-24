Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with highly intoxicated car driver

A 15-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a road accident in Limassol on Friday evening during which the driver of the other vehicle involved was highly intoxicated.

This is what police said on Saturday, adding that the teenager has been transferred to Nicosia General Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The accident took place around 9pm on Melinas Mercouri Street near the roundabout of Kato Polemidia and the car that hit the motorcycle was driven by a 37-year-old man.

An arrest warrant was issued against the driver after tests showed that he was under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 47μg%ml instead of up to 22μg%ml which is the permissible limit.

He was also given a test for driving under the influence of drugs but with a negative reading.

Investigations are ongoing, police also said.