NewsLocalMostly sunny and nice on Thursday, 20 C inland Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday, 20 C inland 19 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday. Winds will be variable, easterly to north-easterly, mainly moderate, force 3 Beaufort. And the sea smooth to slight. The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in all coastal areas and 14 C on the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleHalepianes exit on Nicosia highway to re-open for public on SaturdayNext articleTurkey urges Biden administration to be ‘decisive’ over F-16 deal as Congress objects Top Stories World British actor Julian Sands reported missing in California mountains World Turkey urges Biden administration to be ‘decisive’ over F-16 deal as Congress objects Local Halepianes exit on Nicosia highway to re-open for public on Saturday Local HIO says 2022 was a positive year for Gesy Local Presidential elections: Limassol village has polling station with smaller number of voters Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Halepianes exit on Nicosia highway to re-open for public on Saturday HIO says 2022 was a positive year for Gesy Presidential elections: Limassol village has polling station with smaller number of voters Paphos: 23-year-old woman dies suddenly in her sleep