NewsLocalMostly sunny and nice on Thursday, 20 C inland

Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday, 20 C inland

Mostly sunny and nice on Thursday.

Winds will be variable, easterly to north-easterly, mainly moderate, force 3 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in all coastal areas and 14 C on the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Halepianes exit on Nicosia highway to re-open for public on Saturday
Next article
Turkey urges Biden administration to be ‘decisive’ over F-16 deal as Congress objects

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros