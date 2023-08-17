Most property in Turkish-occupied Cyprus recently sold to foreigners belongs to Greek Cypriots

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Bakis has reported that most of the property recently being sold to foreigners in Turkish-held northern Cyprus is on Greek Cypriot land.

And the rest were Greek Cypriot properties sold illegally to foreign investors, according to Philenews.

Even Turkish Cypriot politicians – including Kudret Özersay – have asked the illegal regime in the breakaway area to give explanations.

According to the report, at the end of July, 4,209 plots of land were for sale at the end of July, of which only 975 had “Turkish title deeds”. All the rest were properties left behind by displaced Greek Cypriots.

The figures also show that the land put up for sale consisted of 2,677 plots and 1,532 fields suitable for land consolidation or investment. And 63.6% of land and 36.4% of fields were estimated to be up for sale.

The data shows that most plots and fields for sale are in the area of Kyrenia (1,407 plots), followed by Trikomo with 1,169 plots for sale. Also, in Famagusta with 784, Nicosia with 726, Morphou with 55 and Lefka with 65.