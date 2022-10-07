More than 9,000 Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Cyprus

NewsLocalMore than 9,000 Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Cyprus

A total of 9,515 Ukrainian citizens were granted temporary protection status in Cyprus between March and July 2022, data released by Eurostat show.

Out of the 9,515 people, 6,660 are women and 2,855 are men.

After the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU activated a Temporary Protection Directive offering those fleeing the war a legal status and protection across the EU, with rights to accommodation, education, and healthcare, as well as to access to work.

According to the European Commission, more than 4,3 million registrations for temporary protection or adequate protection under Member States’ national law have been recorded.

Additionally, over half a million Ukrainian children have already been integrated into Member States’ national school systems.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the largest refugee crisis in Europe after the Second World War. It is estimated that over a quarter of Ukraine’s 41 million population have fled the country or are internally displaced.

