On their first day of operation, the on duty clinics received 93 calls all over Cyprus, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

Furthermore, 37 appointments have been made for personal physicians and 21 pediatricians.

Per center, 33 calls were made to Latsia, eight at Linopetra, six at the Limassol General Hospital, 16 at the old Larnaca Hospital, four at the Larnaca General Hospital, nine at the Famagusta General Hospital and 17 at the Paphos General Hospital.