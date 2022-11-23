Monument on 1821 Greek Revolution to be erected in Paphos

Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos on Wednesday signed the contract for the construction of a monument dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Greek Revolution.

The contract was signed with a team consisting of the architectural office Lambrianou Koutsolambrou, sculptor Arsentiy Lysenkov, visual artist Katerina Foukara, and the construction company that has undertaken the project.

The project will be erected in one of the most central points of the town, at Dionysiou Solomou Square, near the bust of Cyprus’s national poet Dionysios Solomos.

The monument will have QR codes that will refer users to texts and art projects of the Greek Revolution.

The project’s total cost is 160,000 euros and is expected to be completed in six months.