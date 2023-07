A 63-year-old Greek Cypriot fisherman who went missing in Paralimni on Sunday has been located but dead, Port and Maritime Police said on Monday evening.

The missing fisherman was located by the team of divers of the Port and Maritime Police at the marine area of Agia Triada, Paralimni.

The missing person was unconscious and first aid was provided on the spot but he had remained unresponsive.

He was taken to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors could only pronounce him dead.