Police are looking for 14-year-old LOUKAS KALATOZISVILI from Greece and now a resident of Nicosia.

He is 1.25-1.30 meters tall, slim and with thick black hair.

He is missing from where he lives since early Sunday and police are calling for assistance in their efforts to trace him.

Anyone with helpful information, please call Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.