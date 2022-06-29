Ministry to place double fence at Pournara

The Interior Ministry proceeded with clarifications regarding what was heard during the House Committee yesterday, regarding diseases among the migrants of the Pournara Reception Center.

According to a relevant announcement in order to limit the phenomenon of uncontrolled exit from the Center, the Ministry will place a double fence and will increase the number of guards both with Police presence and with members of a private security company.

It is also noted that when entering the Center all migrants undergo the necessary and imposed on the basis of protocols tests, but also treatments whenever necessary, before being allowed to leave the Center.

Only recently, the Asylum Service in cooperation with the Health Ministry’s Medical Services have upgraded the medical center at Pournara both regarding staff and equipment.

The Ministry is asking for the citizens’ support in dealing with the issue.