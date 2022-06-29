NewsLocalMinistry to place double fence at Pournara

Ministry to place double fence at Pournara

Pournara Minors
Pournara Minors

The Interior Ministry proceeded with clarifications regarding what was heard during the House Committee yesterday, regarding diseases among the migrants of the Pournara Reception Center.

According to a relevant announcement in order to limit the phenomenon of uncontrolled exit from the Center, the Ministry will place a double fence and will increase the number of guards both with Police presence and with members of a private security company.

It is also noted that when entering the Center all migrants undergo the necessary and imposed on the basis of protocols tests, but also treatments whenever necessary, before being allowed to leave the Center.

Only recently, the Asylum Service in cooperation with the Health Ministry’s Medical Services have upgraded the medical center at Pournara both regarding staff and equipment.

The Ministry is asking for the citizens’ support in dealing with the issue.

By gavriella
Previous articleDeafening sound of explosion causes concern in Larnaca
Next articleGovernment Spokesman on President’s participation at EU-NATO dinner, held in Madrid

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros