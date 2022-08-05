Ministry does not confirm about deposit in block 6

In an announcement today, the Energy Minister noted that drilling at “Cronos 1” target in block 6 of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone is in progress and there is nothing to announce at present stage.

The announcement was issued following a front-page report by Alithia newspaper, according to which during the work of the ENI/TOTAL consortium in blog 6, a big deposit was discovered, while there are indications about a second natural gas column next to the deposit.

According to the Ministry’s announcement, the drilling that began on 23 May 2022 with drillship Tungsten Explorer is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.