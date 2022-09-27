Military court in breakaway north Cyprus expected to release Soudjis on Tuesday

A military court in the breakaway northern part of Cyprus on Tuesday is expected to release Greek Cypriot bicommunal activist Andreas Soudjis.

Soudjis – from Turkish-held Lyssi – has been illegally detained for almost a month after Turkish Cypriot authorities found five photos on his mobile allegedly of military posts.

During “trial” proceedings last week the “public prosecutor” said the photos were taken on March 13 last year in the fenced area of Turkish-held ​​Famagusta during a walk of Soudjis with another 25 people.

The Turkish Cypriot lawyer representing Soudjis told the “court” his client admitted he had taken the photos himself and that he has no objection to all data on his mobile to be deleted.

The lawyer also said that Soudjis was forced to leave his village, Lysi, when he was 10 years old.

And that he has two daughters, both adults, but they have not seen their father for weeks and are very concerned. He had asked for a light sentence.