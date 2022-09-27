NewsLocalMilitary court in breakaway north Cyprus expected to release Soudjis on Tuesday

Military court in breakaway north Cyprus expected to release Soudjis on Tuesday

Soudjis
Soudjis

A military court in the breakaway northern part of Cyprus on Tuesday is expected to release Greek Cypriot bicommunal activist Andreas Soudjis.

Soudjis – from Turkish-held Lyssi – has been illegally detained for almost a month after Turkish Cypriot authorities found five photos on his mobile allegedly of military posts.

During “trial” proceedings last week the “public prosecutor” said the photos were taken on March 13 last year in the fenced area of Turkish-held ​​Famagusta during a walk of Soudjis with another 25 people.

The Turkish Cypriot lawyer representing Soudjis  told the “court” his client admitted he had taken the photos himself and that he has no objection to all data on his mobile to be deleted.

The lawyer also said that Soudjis was forced to leave his village, Lysi, when he was 10 years old.

And that he has two daughters, both adults, but they have not seen their father for weeks and are very concerned. He had asked for a light sentence.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGovernment to boost competitiveness with €0.6 billion by 2027

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros