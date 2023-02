Larnaka Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 1.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of facilitating the entry of third-country nationals to the Republic.

According to police, the man was arrested on September 1, 2022. He was found on a boat in the sea off Famagusta district, along with 49 people.

After investigations, authorities concluded that he was the captain of the boat.

(File photo)