Met Office issues yellow alert for isolated heavy thunderstorms (live map)

The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms, expected to affect the whole island.

The warning is in effect from 3 am to 3 pm on Wednesday.

Precipitation rates are expected to range between 35 to 50 millimetres per hour.

The temperature on Tuesday night will drop to around 10 to 12 degrees Centigrade inland, 15 to 16 degrees Centigrade in coastal areas and around 8 degrees in higher altitude villages and communities.

Specifically, from midnight on Tuesday and onwards showers and local thunderstorms are expected, with the phenomena starting from the west and progressively affecting the whole island.

Locally the phenomena are expected to be prolonged or even intense, while on the higher peaks of Troodos sleet or snow is expected to fall.

Light snow on the way, temperature to fall island-wide

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
