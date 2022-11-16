Melco Cyprus launches in-house table games dealer school with paid training

Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and Europe’s first integrated resort (IR) City of Dreams Mediterranean, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the country’s first in-house table games dealer school.

The school offers exciting career opportunities to prospective dealers who wish to join one of the global hospitality and entertainment industry’s leading operators.

Suitable candidates over the age of 21 will be invited to enroll in a paid three-month programme to receive training from top table games experts and go on to become part of the Melco Cyprus family at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Applicants must be proficient in English.

Successful candidates who join the Company will begin paid employment on December 5 as they begin their first training session at Zavos Pavilion, Limassol.

Training will take place in a space designed according to professional gaming standards, and will provide candidates with first-hand experience in actual working environments. The second session will begin on January 9, 2023.

Melco Cyprus’ experienced instructors will teach candidates the necessary skills to become a professional dealer – to oversee the smooth operation of a wide range of table games including Roulette, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and other poker games, and Squeezed Baccarat.

Mr Grant Johnson Property General Manager City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos (C2), said, “Melco values our people as the Company’s most important asset. In alignment with our global recruitment philosophy which is to ‘hire on attitude, image and potential and train on skills,’ we focus on selecting talent with the highest potential to serve guests while remaining committed to offering specialised training and career development opportunities. As colleagues who interact most with our clientele, dealers are the face of the establishment. They must possess qualities such as adaptability, dexterity, perfectionism and knowledge. Dealing is an artform, and we want to ensure Melco’s dealers master the art through a paid three-month training programme – learning from the best in the industry.”

Melco Cyprus is currently hosting bi-monthly career days for City of Dreams Mediterranean as part of the Company’s recruitment drive to fill over 1,000 positions and promote local employment. The next career day will be held on Tuesday, 22 November at Melco’s Career Center at the Molos Area, Limassol, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Committed to becoming one of Cyprus’ biggest employers and the employer of choice, Melco Cyprus offers competitive remuneration and benefits packages. The Company currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority being Cypriots.

For additional information, please contact 94088029 or visit https://cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/en/career/dealer-school.