Mavroyiannis calls on voters to “fight the battle together”

Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis who will compete against Nikos Christodoulides in the runoff election, next Sunday, called on voters “to fight this battle together.”

He said that voters delivered their verdict and this verdict was clear and sound.

Mavroyiannis said that the result is an honour for him and those who worked for his candidacy, adding that the goal of making it to the second round of the elections was achieved.

The diplomat thanked the thousands of voters for their support, trust and strong mandate “to continue on the same path with ethics and honesty to raise our country higher.”

Andreas Mavroyiannis also thanked AKEL who backed his candidacy and all the groups, organisations and hundreds of personalities who supported him.

He said that in this effort no one is left out, adding that the love for our country removes the dividing lines and unites us.

Mavroyiannis also spoke of a solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation adding also that he will work for a robust economy.

Concluding, he said he will speak with other candidates tomorrow in an effort to receive their support for the second round.