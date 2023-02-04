NewsLocalMany roads to Troodos closed due to snow and frost, most open...

Many roads to Troodos closed due to snow and frost, most open for 4x4s

Police has closed off the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos as heavy snowfalls and overnight frost have made driving conditions dangerous.

Most other roads remain open for vehicles equipped with snow chains or 4x4s, including Pedhoulas-Prodromos, Pedhoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Platres, Prodromos-Lemythou, Kykkos-Yerakies and Kakopetria-Spilia-Kyperounta.

All mountainous roads are slippery due to snow and frost and police are calling on the public to exercise utmost caution if driving up for the day.

