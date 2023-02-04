Many roads to Troodos closed due to snow and frost, most open for 4x4s

Police has closed off the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos as heavy snowfalls and overnight frost have made driving conditions dangerous.

Most other roads remain open for vehicles equipped with snow chains or 4x4s, including Pedhoulas-Prodromos, Pedhoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Platres, Prodromos-Lemythou, Kykkos-Yerakies and Kakopetria-Spilia-Kyperounta.

All mountainous roads are slippery due to snow and frost and police are calling on the public to exercise utmost caution if driving up for the day.