Manchester United legend Andy Cole coaches football school in Cyprus

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole spent time in Cyprus teaching young academy members at the ‘Dream Team Soccer School’ in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos.

Cole joined the coaching team of the academy for one week in August, transferring the skills he acquired while plying his trade in clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

“As I become older and appreciate what I’ve done, young kids ask me for information or ask me questions. Yes, it’s a great way to give back,” Cole told Forces.net.

The forward joined other English football stars in an impressive ‘Dream Team Soccer School’ coaching line-up. Liverpool legends Danny Murphy, Phil Babb, and West Ham striker Carlton Cole also spent time coaching at the academy. They will be followed by former Aston Villa, Celtic and Bulgaria captain Stiliyan Petrov in October.

A six-time English top-flight champion, Cole is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, as well as a member of Manchester United’s famous 1999 treble-winning team.