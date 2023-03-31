Man sentenced to 10 years for raping, abducting ex-partner

Larnaca Criminal Court handed a ten-year sentence to a 28-year-old for raping and abducting his former partner.

The man was found guilty on ten counts of rape, sexual abuse, kidnapping, indecent assault, threatening and causing bodily harm, along with four counts of common assault.

The crimes took place in Larnaca between 2021 and 2022.

The court heard that the man was jealous of the victim and frequently quarrelled with her.

The woman said that the assaults started when she decided to end their relationship after she found out the man was married with children back in his country of birth.

In at least four incidents, the man pulled the victim’s hair violently, slapped her in the face, bit her, kicked her in the abdomen and back and hit her using objects.

Moreover, on April 2, 2022, he abducted the victim and took her with his car to a remote location where he raped and abused her.

The woman reported the incident to authorities who later arrested the man.