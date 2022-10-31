Man robs own wife in daylight in Limassol city centre

Police on Monday said they are investigating the robbery of a 43-year-old woman by her own husband.

The 43-year-old, an assistant accountant in a company managing restaurants in the centre of Limassol, told police that early on Monday morning she had collected the restaurants’ proceeds from the long weekend to take them to the accounting office to be counted.

While she was at the square of the medieval castle, an unidentified person attacked her and then grabbed a bag with 70,000 euros, before fleeing.

The woman cried for help and a citizen who was on the spot chased the culprit, managing to stop him.

Police were called to the scene and it was ascertained that the culprit was the 47-year-old husband of the 43-year-old woman. His car was searched and the bag with the money was found.

The suspect was arrested and when interrogated he said he stole the money due to financial difficulties. He also claimed that his wife knew nothing about the robbery.