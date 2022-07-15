Man rapes and threatens to kill former wife

A 29-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Police, saying that her former husband raped her.

A 38-year-old Greek Cypriot has been arrested and was today led before the Limassol District Court which ordered his imprisonment for six days.

According to the woman she had been living in an atmosphere of fear and threats since 2019 and although she separated from her husband they still lived in the same home. Particularly, the man became particularly aggressive when he heard that she had had a relationship with another man.

She said that while discussing the issue, he became violent, threw her on the ground and raped her, while he also threatened to kill her.