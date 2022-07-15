NewsLocalMan rapes and threatens to kill former wife

Man rapes and threatens to kill former wife

A 29-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Police, saying that her former husband raped her.

A 38-year-old Greek Cypriot has been arrested and was today led before the Limassol District Court which ordered his imprisonment for six days.opugh

According to the woman she had been living in an atmosphere of fear and threats since 2019 and although she separated from her husband they still lived in the same home. Particularly, the man became particularly aggressive when he heard that she had had a relationship with another man.

She said that while discussing the issue, he became violent, threw her on the ground and raped her, while he also threatened to kill her.

By gavriella
Previous article31-year-old arrested for speeding
Next articleLane in highway closed due to accident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros