Man handed suspended sentence, fine for death of worker

Famagusta District Court handed a one-year suspended sentence and 2,500 euros in fines to a man found guilty of violations of workplace health and safety regulations that resulted in the death of an employee.

According to an announcement by the Labour Inspection Department, the man “failed to provide and apply a safe working environment for the painting work on the first floor of a building.”

The employer also failed to set preventive and protective measures, including setting up scaffolding around the balcony, the Department added.

This resulted in the death of an employee who fell from a height of 3.30 metres from a balcony on the first floor.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
