Man falls from 4th floor of German Oncology Center

A work accident occurred this morning at the German Oncology Center, in Agios Athanasios in Limassol.

According to the first information from the Police, a 47-year-old man who was doing construction work at the fourth floor of the Oncology Center, under conditions that are being investigated, fell and ended up on the second floor where he was injured.

An ambulance received the worker and transferred him to the Limassol General Hospital. As reported, during the drive he was conscious.

Investigations continue by the Police.

By gavriella
