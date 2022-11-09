NewsLocalMan facing trial for domestic violence attacks police, public prosecutor in court

Man facing trial for domestic violence attacks police, public prosecutor in court

A man facing trial for cases of domestic violence caused unrest and assaulted a public prosecutor and members of the police in Limassol District Court on Wednesday.

The incidents started while the man was being transferred to the courtroom, under police escort. There, the man insulted a police officer and tried to attack him before being held off.

Following, he attacked another officer, who is serving as an interrogator on the case and managed to tear his shirt. Police restrained the man and took him back to his cell to calm down.

Later, the man was led back to the courtroom. When the trial started and while the man was on the stand he began spatting insults at the public prosecutor. Then, he picked up a mobile phone and threw it at him. Fortunately, the prosecutor turned his back to the object and avoided injury.

The judge suspended the proceedings and ordered the defendant to remain in custody until a new trial date has been set.

By gavriella
Previous article
Pope Francis sends message of condolence for passing of Archbishop
Next article
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region dies in car crash, Russia agencies report

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros