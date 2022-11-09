Man facing trial for domestic violence attacks police, public prosecutor in court

A man facing trial for cases of domestic violence caused unrest and assaulted a public prosecutor and members of the police in Limassol District Court on Wednesday.

The incidents started while the man was being transferred to the courtroom, under police escort. There, the man insulted a police officer and tried to attack him before being held off.

Following, he attacked another officer, who is serving as an interrogator on the case and managed to tear his shirt. Police restrained the man and took him back to his cell to calm down.

Later, the man was led back to the courtroom. When the trial started and while the man was on the stand he began spatting insults at the public prosecutor. Then, he picked up a mobile phone and threw it at him. Fortunately, the prosecutor turned his back to the object and avoided injury.

The judge suspended the proceedings and ordered the defendant to remain in custody until a new trial date has been set.