NewsLocalMan arrested two years after escape from Limassol police station

Man arrested two years after escape from Limassol police station

Police Limassol
Police Limassol

Authorities on Thursday said they arrested a wanted man two years after he escaped detention at a police station in Limassol.

The man, then 24, managed to break free while being held uncuffed in the visiting room of a police station in Yermasoyia on September 9, 2021.

Reportedly, he was placed there to take a PCR test before being transported to Limassol police headquarters.

He was arrested after counterfeit money and drugs were found in his possession.

In the aftermath of the incident, two officers were placed on leave by Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
From behind bars, Greek far-right populist propels ultra-nationalists
Next article
Stray – a photo project

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros