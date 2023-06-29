Man arrested two years after escape from Limassol police station

Authorities on Thursday said they arrested a wanted man two years after he escaped detention at a police station in Limassol.

The man, then 24, managed to break free while being held uncuffed in the visiting room of a police station in Yermasoyia on September 9, 2021.

Reportedly, he was placed there to take a PCR test before being transported to Limassol police headquarters.

He was arrested after counterfeit money and drugs were found in his possession.

In the aftermath of the incident, two officers were placed on leave by Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou.