Man allegedly abducted, beaten by wife’s siblings demanding end to their marriage

Limassol police are investigating a case involving the alleged abduction, assault, threatening, and knife attack against a 22-year-old man.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Monday by the alleged victim.

In his complaint, he claimed that on May 7, he was abducted by his wife’s siblings, while walking in the Molos area.

He said that they transported him to a hotel room in the Germasogeia river area, where they physically assaulted and threatened him, demanding that he ends his relationship with their sister.

Following the incident, the victim sought medical assistance at Limassol General Hospital.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 23-year-old brother of the complainant’s wife and he is currently wanted by the authorities.

Limassol CID continues investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
