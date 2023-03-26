Man, 63, arrested after knife-injuring four persons

Police on Saturday arrested a 63-year-old man after four men were reported injured by knife in mountainous Evrychou area.

Following a tip-off around 4:45 in the afternoon, police found the four injured men who were rushed to Kyperounda Hospital for treatment. They were discharged within the day.

Specifically, police officers went to a house where, in the yard, they located the suspect who was still in possession of two knives as well as the four victims.

The 63-year-old man was arrested for the immediate offence of causing both terror and bodily harm.

Police investigations are ongoing into the case.