NewsLocalMan, 63, arrested after knife-injuring four persons

Man, 63, arrested after knife-injuring four persons

Knife
Knife

Police on Saturday arrested a 63-year-old man after four men were reported injured by knife in mountainous Evrychou area.

Following a tip-off around 4:45 in the afternoon, police found the four injured men who were rushed to Kyperounda Hospital for treatment. They were discharged within the day.

Specifically, police officers went to a house where, in the yard, they located the suspect who was still in possession of two knives as well as the four victims.

The 63-year-old man was arrested for the immediate offence of causing both terror and bodily harm.

Police investigations are ongoing into the case.

By Annie Charalambous
