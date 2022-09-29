Maintenance projects worth €450,000 in Larnaca

NewsLocalMaintenance projects worth €450,000 in Larnaca

The contracts for maintenance work at a building near Piale Pasia Street and the commercial centre in Larnaca were both signed yesterday.

The Department of Town Planning and Housing announced that an agreement was signed between the Department and Company A. & C. Angeli Constructions Ltd.

The project, amounting to 395,000 euros plus VAT will last for 12 months and will include repairs and maintenance work of a building near Piale Pasia Street that belongs to the Republic of Cyprus.

The Department also announced that another agreement was signed with Company Christodoulos Paschali Ltd for a project amounting to 49,700 plus VAT. This project will last for three months and will include work to repair the commercial centre that belongs to the Republic of Cyprus.

By gavriella
