Mainly fine and very hot on Wednesday with possible isolated showers in the mountains.

A heatwave yellow level warning was issued by the Department of Meteorology in effect between 11.00 and 16.00.

Winds will be variable to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, at times very strong, 5 Beaufort, mainly in coastal areas.

The temperature will rise to 40 C inland, 30 C in the west coast, 33 C to 35 C in other coastal areas and 30 C in the mountains.