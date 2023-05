Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with afternoon local light showers.

Fine dust will also be in the air.

The winds will initially be variable, light to moderate, northerly to north-westerly, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 31 C inland, around 27 C to 29 C on the coasts and around 22 C in the higher mountains.