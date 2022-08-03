Long Covid Cyprus group appeals for medical protocols

NewsLocalLong Covid Cyprus group appeals for medical protocols

In view of recent events, the Long Covid Cyprus group is asking the government and the medical and scientific community to admit that there is imperative need to promote the preparation of scientifically correct medical protocols, aiming to improve the quality of life of the group of long covid patients, the Cyprus Patient Federation noted in an announcement.

The Federation added that the Long Covid Cyprus network has already requested the assistance of scientific medical companies noting that the network, which is connected with the corresponding European network Long Covid Europe is asking citizens to be correctly informed before requesting treatment.

The announcement concluded by mentioning that the network reminds that for the time being there is no scientifically-supported and licensed treatment and consequently the best advisor for each patient is their personal physician.

