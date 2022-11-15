NewsLocalLocal rain and thunder on the way-up until Friday

Local rain and thunder on the way-up until Friday

Showers and dust on Friday

Cyprus will finally welcome Autumn as of Tuesday evening with local rain and light thunder as well as a drop in the temperature all across the island, the Meteorological Service predicts.

But only up until Friday when the temperature is set to rise slightly, again, according to head of the Met Service Kleanthis Nicolaides.

He also told Philenews that November has collected only 32% of the average for the month rain.

But due to increased clouds on the way, a drop of up to two degrees is expected in the temperature – something which is within the average for the season range.

“However, a small rise in the temperature is expected on Friday,” Nicolaides also said.

By Annie Charalambous
