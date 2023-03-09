NewsLocalLocal bodies to push forward with registering Cypriot lace in UNESCO list

Local bodies to push forward with registering Cypriot lace in UNESCO list

Lace
Lace

Municipalities, communities and other local bodies agreed to push forward with registering the Cypriot lace in UNESCO’s World Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In a written statement, the municipality of Athienou said that the meeting included bodies that have registered Cypriot laces such as “venice” or “pittotis”, the Athienou oloploumi, the papilla and fervolites lace, with the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Cyprus, and representatives of local authorities, namely, Athienou, Lapithos, Omodos, Koilani and the Koilani Cultural Group.

According to the statement, the bodies agreed to create a common network and to ask the competent service of the Deputy Ministry of Culture to request for the joint registration of the laces of Athienou, Lapithos, Karavas, Omodos and Koilani in the UNESCO World Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
