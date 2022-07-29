Larnaca municipal skate park welcomed by town’s youth

NewsLocalLarnaca municipal skate park welcomed by town’s youth

Larnaca municipal skate park has been welcomed by the coastal town’s youth, Mayor Andreas Vyras said on Thursday during its official inauguration.

It was, afterall, a long-standing request from the residents since several young people in the city are involved in skateboarding, he added.

Because, he explained, those were practising their hobby in high-traffic streets were exposed to dangers due to the lack of properly designed space.

Skateboarding has been included in the Olympics as of this year, he also said.

The skate park is located behind the parking lot at the Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue next to the municipal dog park.

It includes appropriate infrastructure with special ramps which allow users to practice in a safe space without disturbance or danger.

The construction of the skate park was co-funded by the Cyprus Sports Organisation within the framework of the grant scheme for the creation, upgrading or improvement of sports facilities.

The purpose is promoting and developing sports in municipalities, communities etc, that relate to projects of competitive and social–mass sports.

