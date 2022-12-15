Larnaca General Hospital’s Pediatric Ward nurses on impromptu two-hour strike

The nurses at Larnaca Genera Hospital’s Pediatric Ward on Thursday morning went on an impromptu strike between 08.00 and 10:00 in protest against the “extremely overcrowded” situation there.

PASYNO union spokesman Theodoros Petelis said “the impromptu work stoppage which started at eight in the morning and ended at ten is to highlight the huge problem that currently exists within the Ward.”

Health authorities have done nothing to protect the nurses as well as the children who are hospitalized there, he added.

There are 25 occupied beds there and staff that can only look after a maximum of 20, he also said.

“Today, there are 28 children in the Pediatric Ward, two are accommodated in the recreation room and one is where the doctors examine the young ones,” he said.

“At the same time, instead of finding more staff and more beds for the prevailing needs they have asked six nursing staff to get transferred from Larnaca General Hospital to Famagusta General Hospital in order to cover the needs of that hospital.”

This, he stressed, shows that those in authority have no intention to resolve the problem that exists in the Pediatric Department of Larnaca General Hospital.

“It is really sad and outrageous and this is exactly why the staff of the Pediatric Ward went on a work stoppage, to highlight the problem and demand prompt solutions.”