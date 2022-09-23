Large fire raging near Alassa, Limassol (ongoing – photos)

NewsLocalLarge fire raging near Alassa, Limassol (ongoing - photos)

A fire is currently in progress near the community of Alassa in Limassol.

According to Andreas Ketis, spokesman of the Fire Service, the fire broke out at dry weeds and wild vegetation.

The Fire Service responded with fire engines from Limassol which are supported by forces from Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia, and also from the Disaster Response Special Unit of EMAK.

The Forestry Department has also sent five fire engines.

The IKAROS 2 plan has been activated with six aircraft assisting the efforts and one helicopter of the National Guard coordinating.

Two factories and a holiday home have been evacuated, the Fire Service said.

As Kettis stressed, houses are at risk and the Civil Defense and the Police are on the spot in case more evacuations are needed.

The Director of the Fire Service is heading to the location.

Police have blocked part of the Limassol-Platres road, near the exit towards the village of Apaisia. Traffic is being redirected.

Strong winds in the area are making the work of the Fire Service difficult.

(Photos from the Facebook group “Weather Enthusiasts of Cyprus”)

