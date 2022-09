One lane of the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Polemidia, is currently closed due to a traffic accident that occurred this morning around 08.30 between a truck and a saloon car, police said.

Members of the Police are on the spot to assist drivers and settle traffic.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly, maintain a safe distance from oncoming vehicles, and follow the instructions of the policemen.

No serious injury seems to have occurred due to the accident.