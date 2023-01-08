Kurds in Nicosia protest about murders in Paris

The Cyprus Kurdish Cultural Association “Theophilos Georgiades” is holding a protest march in Nicosia, on the occasion of the murder of three Kurds in Paris on 23 December 2022.

In a statement, the Cyprus-Kurdish Solidarity Association speaks of the responsibilities of the French government, but also of NATO and the EU in general, for “coaxing” Turkey, “which they consider a valuable partner against Russia that they present as the great enemy”, as it says.

The Association calls on “France to stop backing Turkish expansionism and to be the first among NATO and EU countries to declare the PKK a terrorist organization”, noting that the same applies to the Cypriot government.

It added that “Turkey occupies both the Northern part of the Republic of Cyprus’ territories and Northern Kurdistan.”

The statement recalled that “Turkey has been bombing Kurdish targets, both military and civilian, long before the Russian offensive in Ukraine began,” and referred to “orchestrated media and the propaganda machines of the West” for suppressing the event.”

The protest march aims to “inform the public about the French government’s responsibility for the murder of three Kurdish fighters in Paris on December 23, 2022,” as the Cyprus Kurdish Association notes that the French government did not protect the three Kurds in order not to spoil its relations with Turkey.