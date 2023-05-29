Kılıçdaroğlu outvotes Erdogan in Cyprus, as Tatar congratulates Turkish President

Supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to the streets in occupied Nicosia on Sunday evening, upon confirmation of the Turkish President’s re-election.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Erdogan supporters formed convoys of vehicles, adorned with Turkish flags and posters bearing his face, circling through the streets of occupied Nicosia. Many also displayed banners with the face of Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag from their balconies. Celebrations were also observed in other cities in Cyprus.

Kılıçdaroğlu outvotes Erdogan in Cyprus

Nevertheless, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won the overseas vote in Cyprus as 58.15% of registered voters chose him, compared to 41.85% that picked Erdogan.

In the first round, Kılıçdaroğlu received 54.16% of the vote, while Erdogan received 38.55%.

Over 140,000 people in Cyprus had the right to vote in the Turkish presidential elections. The voter turnout reached 59.21%.

T/C leaders send congratulatory messages to Erdogan

Members of the Turkish Cypriot leadership have sent written messages congratulating Erdogan on his re-election.

“Under your leadership, I hope that the Turkish Century will be a blessing for the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish nation, and I wish you continued success,” stated a message from the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Tatar congratulated Erdogan on being elected through “the free will of the people in elections held in a democratic environment, setting an example for global democracy,” he wrote.

By choosing Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people have chosen stability, “foreign minister,” Tahsin Ertugruloglu added.

“I wish that the election results are beneficial for our motherland Turkey, our country (trnc), and the Turkish world, with whom we defend our national Cypriot cause. I firmly believe that under your leadership, solidarity and cooperation between the motherland and our country (tnrc) will be promoted in every field,” Ertugruloglu wrote.