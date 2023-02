A post mortem examination will probably confirm that a 39-year-old woman in Kato Polemidia, Limassol, died after choking on a piece of bread on Saturday evening.

This is what police said on Monday, adding that the autopsy is set to take place either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Doctors at Limassol General Hospital where she was rushed after she choked in front of family members tried hard to revive her but to no avail.

Police suspect no foul play.